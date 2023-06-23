DCB Bank Implements New Direct Tax Collection System With Government Of India Income Tax Portal | File photo

DCB Bank, a new-generation private sector bank, today announced that it had successfully implemented a new Direct Tax collection system integrated with the Government of India Income Tax Portal (TIN 2.0), the company announced through an exchange filing.

This integration will provide taxpayers with a convenient single platform for both tax payments and e-filing of tax returns.

DCB Bank customers can seamlessly make Direct Tax payments through three primary channels – personal and business internet banking or visiting a DCB Bank branch and availing of payment options such as cash, cheque or demand draft.

Customers can use the tax collection platform by creating an account on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, which will enable them to obtain a challan reference number with PAN/TAN details for their tax payments anytime, anywhere with just a few clicks. Authorised channels can then be used to make payments using the challan reference number, said Praveen Kutty, DCB Bank, Head Retail Banking.

