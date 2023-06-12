DCB Bank Rewards Employees With Shares Worth Rs 2.62 Lakh As Stock Option | File photo

DCB Bank on Monday allotted 26,200 shares worth Rs 2.62 lakh to employees as stock options, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 10 each were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Plan of the Bank.

The issued and paid-up share capital of the Bank increased from 31,17,04,333 to 31,17,30,533 shares of Rs 10 each.

DCB Bank earlier this month was asked to give Rs 32.88 lakh with nine per cent interest to its customer after the money was transferred to an account that the customer did not authorise. This was after the state consumer commission directed the bank after it accepted that the transactions were done without confirmation from the bank.

The Bank in the last month allotted shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options.

DCB Bank shares

The shares of DCB Bank on Monday at 11:55 am IST were at Rs 117.40, up by 0.90 per cent.