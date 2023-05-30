 DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options

With this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 31,17,04,333.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options | File photo

DCB Bank has announced today the allotment 92,200 equity shares of Rs.10/- each under Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filings.

With this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 31,17,04,333.

DCB Bank shares

The shares of DCB Bank limited on Tuesday at 11:51  am IST were at Rs 116.80, up by 0.69 per cent.

Read Also
Inox Wind secures a renewed 150 MW order from NTPC renewable energy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options

Ikano Bank partners with TCS BaNCS to build a bank for the future

Ikano Bank partners with TCS BaNCS to build a bank for the future

Inox Wind secures a renewed 150 MW order from NTPC renewable energy

Inox Wind secures a renewed 150 MW order from NTPC renewable energy

Sun Pharma, Philogen sign agreement for commercialising Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Sun Pharma, Philogen sign agreement for commercialising Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

IPL 2023 Final: JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 cr viewers during GT vs CSK clash

IPL 2023 Final: JioCinema breaks world record with over 3.2 cr viewers during GT vs CSK clash