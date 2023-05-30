DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 92,200 to employees as stock options | File photo

DCB Bank has announced today the allotment 92,200 equity shares of Rs.10/- each under Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filings.

With this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 31,17,04,333.

DCB Bank shares

The shares of DCB Bank limited on Tuesday at 11:51 am IST were at Rs 116.80, up by 0.69 per cent.

