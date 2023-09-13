Max Healthcare Institute Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Max Healthcare (Representative)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Wednesday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 1,50,724 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, to eligible employees, consequent to the exercise of vested stock options in accordance with Max Healthcare Institute Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2020, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the company has increased from Rs 971,42,95,960 to Rs 971,58,03,200.

The Equity shares are identical in all respect to existing equity shares.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited shares

The shares of Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Wednesday at 12:48 pm IST were at Rs 592, down by 4.28 percent.

Max Healthcare Institute Q1FY24 Highlights

Network gross revenue was Rs 1,719 crore, reflecting a growth of 17 percent YoY. Increase in ARPOB (13 percent YoY) and occupied beds (3 percent YoY) majorly contributed to the revenue growth.

Network Operating EBITDA

Network Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 436 crore compared to Rs 370 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This reflects a growth of 18 percent YoY and operating EBITDA margin of 26.8 percent, compared to 26.5 percent in Q1 FY23. EBITDA per bed during the quarter improved to Rs 70.4 lakhs, registering a growth of 14 percent YoY.

Profit after tax

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 291 crore compared to Rs 229 crore in Q1 FY23 and Rs 320 crore in Q4 FY23.