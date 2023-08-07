 Max Healthcare Institute Allots 12,363 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Max Healthcare Institute Allots 12,363 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Max Healthcare (Representative)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Monday announced the allotment of 12,363 equity shares to employees as stock option under Max Healthcare Institute Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2020, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 971,41,72,330 to Rs 971,42,95,960.

The shares of Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Monday at 1:00 pm IST were at Rs 565.35, up by 5.03 percent.

