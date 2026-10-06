Max Estates Reports ₹3,200 Crore Pre-Sales In H1FY2027, Q2FY2027 Sales Jump 1,246% YoY

Max Estates |

Mumbai: Max Estates Limited, a real estate developer, on 6 October 2026, announced pre-sales of approximately ₹3,200 crore for the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1FY2027). The company also reported pre-sales of about ₹2,100 crore in the second quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY2027), including ₹584 crore from the Max One project.

Q2FY2027 Performance

Q2FY2027 pre-sales represent a 1,246 per cent increase compared to Q2FY2026, when the company recorded pre-sales of ₹156 crore. Max Estates sold 274 units in Q2FY2027 across its Noida and Gurugram projects, up from 24 units sold in Q2FY2026.

Sustenance Sales and Collections

The company reported strong sustenance sales of ₹1,747 crore in Estate 361 for H1FY2027, with ₹962 crore in Q2FY2027. Collections for Q2FY2027 reached approximately ₹560 crore, with annual collections typically ranging between 20-25 per cent of the sales value.

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Future Plans

Max Estates plans major launches across Noida and Gurugram in Q3 and Q4 of H2FY2027, covering millennial-focused residences to senior living. Price points will range from ₹3.50 crore to ₹35 crore. The company aims to add 2 million sq. ft. to its residential segment annually.

Commercial Portfolio

The commercial portfolio is currently 100 per cent leased, generating an annual rental income of over ₹160 crore. Max Estates projects an annuity rental income potential of over ₹700 crore from its commercial portfolio on a 100 per cent basis within the next five years. The company also plans to add 1 million sq. ft. to its commercial segment annually.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.