Max Estates Secures Dual 5-Star GRESB Rating For Second Consecutive Year

Max Estates |

Mumbai: Max Estates Limited, a real estate developer in the NCR, on Tuesday announced it has achieved a Dual 5-Star Rating in the 2026 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

GRESB Ranking Achieved

The company secured a score of 100/100 in the Development category and 93.5/100 in Standing Investments. Max Estates also achieved the top position among its GRESB-defined peer group of six listed residential real estate entities in India within the Development category.

Global Recognition

The dual 5-Star Rating places Max Estates in the top quintile of entities globally that participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment. The company also received a 5/5 GRESB Rating in both Development and Standing Investments.

Sustainability Integration

Since its establishment in 2016, Max Estates has focused on embedding sustainability and well-being into its real estate development approach. The company has participated in GRESB since 2022.

ESG Framework

Max Estates has progressively strengthened its sustainability performance and disclosures. This reflects progress in building an institutionally driven ESG framework and integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations across its business and development philosophy.

ESG Initiatives

The company's ESG initiatives are aligned with its LiveWell and WorkWell philosophy. This approach covers the entire real estate lifecycle, from design and development to operations, aiming to create sustainable, resilient, and well-being-focused spaces for stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.