Max Estates Delivers ₹5,305 Crore Pre-Sales In FY26 With Strong Q4 Momentum & Growth Pipeline

Max Estates reported pre-sales of approximately Rs 5,305 crore in FY26, with Rs 3,392 crore driven by Q4 alone. |

New Delhi: Max Estates has reinforced its position in the NCR real estate market with another year of strong pre-sales performance and sustained demand across its residential portfolio.

The company achieved pre-sales of around Rs 5,305 crore in FY26, closely matching Rs 5,321 crore in FY25. Notably, the fourth quarter alone contributed Rs 3,392 crore, indicating strong closing momentum. This consistent performance above the Rs 5,000 crore mark for two consecutive years highlights steady demand and execution strength in a competitive real estate environment.

Multiple projects contributed significantly to the year’s performance. Estate 361 in Gurugram generated approximately Rs 1,704 crore in pre-sales, driven by its nature-focused design and premium positioning. Estate 105 in Noida delivered around Rs 1,783 crore within just 10 days of launch, reflecting strong initial demand. Meanwhile, Max One in Noida contributed about Rs 1,415 crore, aided by project revival and regulatory approvals.

The company reported collections of approximately Rs 1,578 crore in FY26, supporting project execution without additional debt. Total debt stood at around Rs 1,859 crore as of March 2026, while cash and cash equivalents were Rs 1,685 crore, resulting in a low net debt of about Rs 174 crore. This balance sheet strength provides financial flexibility for ongoing and future developments.

Max Estates enters FY27 with a development pipeline of over Rs 16,000 crore in gross development value. The company plans to expand both residential and commercial portfolios, targeting annual additions of 2 million square feet in residential and 1 million square feet in commercial space. Its commercial assets are currently fully leased, generating over Rs 150 crore in annual rental income, with potential to reach Rs 700 crore over the next five years.

The company’s operational trajectory reflects a sharp scale-up over recent years, with pre-sales rising from Rs 1,841 crore in FY24 to over Rs 5,000 crore in both FY25 and FY26. This indicates a structural shift in its business scale and market positioning.

Management highlighted that demand for wellness-focused and thoughtfully designed communities continues to drive buyer interest. Strong sales in projects like Estate 105 and Estate 361 demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy. Overall, Max Estates’ FY26 performance underscores consistent execution, strong demand, and a well-capitalized balance sheet, positioning it for sustained growth in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor release dated April 6, 2026. All figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.