Max Estates Launches ₹3,000 Crore 'Estate 105' Residential Project In Noida With 270 Homes

Max Estates Limited has launched Estate 105, a new residential project in Sector 105, Noida, with an estimated first-phase GDV of around Rupees 3,000 crore. |

Noida: Max Estates is betting on design-led living, unveiling a new residential community that blends wellness, sustainability, and connectivity in the heart of NCR.

The company introduced Estate 105 as a movement-focused residential development aimed at integrating physical activity into everyday living. As outlined on page 2, the project is part of a 10.33-acre plan and represents a significant addition to Max Estates’ premium housing portfolio in Noida.

Estate 105 is designed as a low-density community with 270 homes across two residential towers. It incorporates 2.5 acres of car-free biophilic landscape and features an elevated jogging track and pedestrian pathways, promoting active lifestyles through design.

The project includes over 72,000 sq ft of amenities, including indoor and outdoor sports facilities such as padel tennis courts, squash courts, badminton courts, and a rock climbing wall. It also features a clubhouse with wellness facilities like a pool, gym, spa, and social spaces, creating an integrated lifestyle ecosystem.

Located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the development offers connectivity to the DND Flyway while maintaining proximity to a 3-acre green belt. The project is also IGBC Platinum pre-certified, reflecting a focus on sustainable and environmentally conscious construction. The launch reinforces Max Estates’ strategy of expanding its residential portfolio through design-driven, wellness-oriented developments in NCR.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and press release and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.