Max Estates Secures RERA Approval For Max One Project With ₹2,000 Crore Sales Potential After 9 Years

Noida: Max Estates Limited has received regulatory approval to restart development of the long-delayed Delhi One project, bringing relief to homebuyers who have been waiting for nearly nine years after the earlier developer entered insolvency proceedings.

RERA approval secured

The company said it has obtained registration from the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority for its project, now named Max One. Construction at the site, located around Max Towers in Sector 16B, Noida, is expected to commence shortly following the approval. The development marks a revival of the previously stalled project and signals renewed progress for customers who had been awaiting completion for several years.

Integrated urban campus planned

Max One is planned as a walkable, green campus combining residential, commercial, and lifestyle spaces within a single integrated destination. The development spans about 10 acres and is expected to have a potential built-up area of roughly 2.5 million square feet. The project is designed as a mixed-use destination featuring ultra-luxury serviced residences offered on an invite-only basis, premium office spaces, curated retail outlets, and a private club.

Revenue and rental potential

The project is expected to generate sales potential of about ₹2,000 crore once completed. In addition, the development is estimated to create annuity rental income potential of approximately ₹120 crore. Max Estates said the concept for the project draws inspiration from globally recognised urban developments such as Hudson Yards in New York, One Blackfriars in London, and Marina One in Singapore.

Project revival strategy

The company acquired Boulevard Projects Private Limited last year to revive the stalled development that was earlier known as Delhi One. The acquisition enabled Max Estates to restart planning and secure approvals needed to resume construction. Max Estates, established in 2016, focuses on developing premium commercial and residential real estate projects in the National Capital Region and has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company in its real estate portfolio.

With regulatory approvals now in place and construction expected to begin soon, the company said the project represents a fresh chapter for both the development and homebuyers who have been waiting for its completion.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the press release issued by Max Estates Limited dated March 7, 2026, regarding the Max One project in Noida. No external sources were used, and the information reflects only the contents of the provided document.