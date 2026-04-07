Birla Estates Records ₹1,600 Crore Bookings With 97% Sales At Gurugram Project Launch

Birla Estates Private Limited reported bookings exceeding Rs 1,600 crore for Birla Arika Phase 2 in Gurugram within a month of launch. |

Gurugram: Birla Estates has seen a sharp surge in demand for its luxury housing project, underscoring a broader shift toward premium, spacious homes in key urban markets.

Birla Estates achieved bookings of over Rs 1,600 crore within just a month of launching Birla Arika Phase 2 in Sector 31, Gurugram. Out of 156 units, 152 were sold, translating to nearly 97 percent absorption. The rapid sales highlight strong buyer confidence and continued demand for high-end residential projects in Central Gurugram, a well-established and sought-after micro-market.

The strong response reflects changing buyer preferences toward larger homes, low-density living, and enhanced lifestyle amenities. As described in the project details on page 2, Birla Arika is designed as a low-density community with expansive landscaped areas and four exclusive clubs offering diverse lifestyle experiences. This shift indicates increasing focus among homebuyers on quality of living rather than just scale.

The project benefits from its strategic location in Sector 31, providing connectivity to major commercial hubs such as Cyber City, Golf Course Road, and Udyog Vihar. It also offers access to established social infrastructure, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. These factors continue to position the development as a preferred residential address within the NCR region.

Birla Estates’ latest performance builds on strong momentum from earlier launches. Phase 1 of Birla Arika recorded sales of approximately Rs 3,000 crore, while the recently launched Birla Pravaah project in Gurugram achieved bookings exceeding Rs 1,800 crore within 24 hours. The company is steadily expanding its presence in NCR through a portfolio of premium and luxury developments, supported by sustained demand from homebuyers.

Birla Estates continues to focus on design-led differentiation, combining sustainability, execution excellence, and customer-centric planning to strengthen its position in the premium real estate segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and includes forward-looking statements regarding demand trends and project performance, which are subject to market conditions and execution factors.