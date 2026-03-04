Godrej Properties Acquires 11.36-Acre Gurugram Land Parcel With ₹4,500 Crore Revenue Potential

Godrej Properties Limited has acquired an 11.36-acre land parcel in Sector 63A on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram for residential development. |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties is expanding its presence in the National Capital Region with a fresh land acquisition in Gurugram. The real estate developer confirmed it has purchased a land parcel along the Golf Course Extension Road corridor, one of the region’s fastest-growing residential markets.

🏗️ Godrej Properties acquires 11.36-acre land parcel in Gurugram



👉🏻 Acquired 11.36 acres on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 63A, Gurugram

👉🏻 Project planned for residential development

👉🏻 Estimated revenue potential: over ₹4,500 Cr

👉🏻 Development to include premium low-rise… pic.twitter.com/FJaYo6jLeF — VLUXE Investments (@vluxeinvests) March 4, 2026

Godrej Properties completed the outright purchase of an 11.36-acre land parcel in Sector 63A, Gurugram. The company plans to develop a residential project on the site featuring a mix of premium low-rise and high-rise housing. The development is expected to deliver an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 4,500 crore based on current business assumptions, reinforcing the company’s continued expansion in key urban micro-markets.

The acquired land sits within the Golf Course Extension Road micro-market, a corridor that has emerged as a major growth hub in Gurugram. The location offers strong connectivity to key routes, including Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and National Highway 48. The area has gradually evolved into a high-demand destination supporting residential, commercial, and retail developments, making it an attractive zone for new residential communities.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties, indicated that the new addition strengthens the company’s development pipeline. According to him, the company has now added more than Rs 40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions during FY 26. He suggested that this milestone represents roughly double the company’s earlier business development guidance for the financial year and marks its strongest year yet for expanding future booking value.

The company views Golf Course Extension Road as one of the most desirable micro-markets in the National Capital Region, known for premium residential properties and high-end commercial developments. With this acquisition, Godrej Properties aims to further diversify its NCR portfolio across micro-markets while responding to sustained housing demand in the region. The company continues to emphasize building residential communities designed to deliver long-term value for residents.

Godrej Properties’ latest land acquisition highlights its strategy of expanding development opportunities in high-growth urban corridors while strengthening its pipeline of future residential projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the official press release issued by Godrej Properties Limited dated March 04, 2026, and does not rely on or include information from any external sources.