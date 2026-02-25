Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Buys ₹7.18 Crore Luxury Apartment In Chembur's Godrej Sky Terraces

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Yadav, has purchased a luxury apartment in Chembur’s Godrej Sky Terraces for Rs 7.18 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm. | X & File Pic

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Yadav, has purchased a luxury apartment in Chembur’s Godrej Sky Terraces for Rs 7.18 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

February 20 Registration

The transaction pertains to an apartment in Godrej Sky Terraces, located in Chembur, Mumbai. The agreement for sale was registered on February 20, 2026. The apartment has a total area of 140.86 square metres and includes two car parking spaces. The property was sold by Godrej Properties Limited.

As per the documents, Devisha Yadav paid stamp duty of Rs 35.90 lakh for the purchase. The flat is scheduled to be handed over on June 30, 2028.

Family Already Owns Larger Unit in Same Premium Project

This is not the first property acquisition by the Yadav family in the same project. Records show that Suryakumar Yadav and his wife already own other apartments in Godrej Sky Terraces. In an earlier transaction, Devisha Yadav had purchased a larger residential unit with a total area of 424.46 square metres in the same building. The property, located on the 17th floor, was also acquired from Godrej Properties Limited.

Godrej Sky Terraces is a premium residential project in Chembur and has seen several high-value transactions in recent years, reflecting the growing demand for upscale housing in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/