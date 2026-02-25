 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook, England Shatter These Records After Super 8 Victory Over Pakistan
England became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
Pallekele, February 24: England delivered a record-breaking performance in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan. England captain Harry Brook also achieved several milestones during the high-pressure encounter against Pakistan at Pallekele International Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. England became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets.

With the qualification, England became the team to qualify into the semi-finals for most consecutive number of times in the history of the tournament.

Most Consecutive Semi-Finals Appearances In T20 World Cups

1. England - 5 Between 2016-26

2. Pakistan - 4 Between 2007-12

3. Sri Lanka - 4 Between 2009-14

England qualified for five straight times for the semi-finals in the history of the tournament. The record reflects the team's consistency in one of the biggest tournaments in cricket.

England Captain Harry Brook registered his name in the elite list of players who have scored a century while chasing in T20 World Cups

Century In T20 World Cup Chases

1. Alex Hales - 116 Against Sri Lanka In 2014

2. Chris Gayle - 100 Against England In 2016

3. Pathum Nissanka - 100 Against Australia In 2026

4. Harry Brook - 100 Against Pakistan In 2026

Harry Brook's innings against Pakistan now ranks among highest individual scores for England in ICC T20 World Cup.

Highest Individual Scores For England In T20 WCs

1. Alex Hales - 116

2. Jos Buttler - 101

3. Harry Brook - 100

4. Luke Wright - 99

Harry Brook has also joined the list of England batters who have scored centuries in all the formats of the game - T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

Hundreds For England In All 3 Formats

1. Jos Buttler

2. Dawid Malan

3. Harry Brook

England Dominates Pakistan In T20 WCs

England has maintained their dominance over Pakistan with the victory in today's high-intensity clash. England have now won all the four games against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup history. England have also managed to win all the last six encounters between the teams in the recent past.

