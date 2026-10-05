Mastek Unveils AI-native 'Services As Software' Strategy To Cut Subscription Costs, Boost Outcomes

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Mumbai: Mastek announced on Monday that it has launched its Services as Software (SaS) strategy, designed to help enterprises achieve intelligent transformation through AI-native services. The company expects this approach to deliver measurable business outcomes and reduce software subscription costs.

Core Principles

Mastek’s SaS vision is based on three core principles: delivering tangible business results, transforming systems of record into systems of intelligence, and selling outcomes while reducing software costs. The company noted that many enterprises use only about one-third of their licensed SaaS applications.

Internal Deployment

As a first example of this strategy, Mastek developed an AI-native CRM solution, which has replaced its legacy CRM system. The solution was built at the Mastek AI Center of Excellence and deployed across global sales and marketing teams.

Expected Impact

Mastek aims for a 10 per cent improvement in its win probability by using contextual data to transform its CRM into a system of intelligence and execution. The company plans to extend this AI-native SaS approach to other enterprise functions.

Management Commentary

Umang Nahata, CEO of Mastek, stated that applying AI effectively requires organisations to reimagine processes and reskill talent. He added that Mastek's strategy focuses on a services-led model where expertise, AI, data, and engineering converge to deliver continuously evolving business capabilities.

Further Development

Mastek has also developed an AI-native Intelligent Document Processing solution to replace its legacy SAP Procurement, Accounts Payable, and Expense Management applications. These solutions are intended to deliver faster and simpler processes and cost optimisation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.