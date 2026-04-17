Mastek Profit Surges To ₹57 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹245 Crore; Sequential Momentum Strengthens

Mastek reported a sharp rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 57 crore. |

Mumbai: Mumbai: Mastek Limited reported a sharp 184 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 57.2 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher operating income and foreign exchange gains. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 244.6 crore during the quarter. Compared to Rs 21.2 crore profit in Q3 and Rs 20.1 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company’s earnings trajectory reflects a strong sequential and annual rebound in profitability.

Strong quarterly performance

On a quarterly basis, revenue increased from Rs 225.6 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 244.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while rising from Rs 233.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax surged to Rs 56.3 crore from Rs 34.5 crore sequentially and Rs 30.2 crore year-on-year. The improvement was driven by higher income and lower expense growth, alongside favourable foreign exchange movements.

Sequential growth builds sharply

Sequentially, net profit rose by Rs 36 crore (Rs 57.2 crore – Rs 21.2 crore), reflecting a growth of about 170 percent. Total expenses declined slightly to Rs 197.9 crore from Rs 199.1 crore in Q3, indicating improved cost efficiencies. Additionally, foreign currency gains and dividend income contributed Rs 31.4 crore during the quarter, significantly boosting profitability compared to Rs 3.3 crore in Q3.

Key drivers and earnings expansion

The company reported a notable expansion in earnings per share, with basic EPS rising to Rs 18.44 from Rs 9.10 in the previous quarter and Rs 6.51 in Q4 FY25. Exceptional losses narrowed compared to the previous year, while tax outgo reduced, aiding net profit growth. Dividend income from subsidiaries and currency gains were key contributors during the quarter.

Full-year performance

For the full year FY26, Mastek reported revenue from operations of Rs 917.6 crore compared to Rs 939.1 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 202.4 crore, significantly higher than Rs 140.3 crore in the previous year. The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share, taking total dividend for the year to Rs 24 per share.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on reported financial results and is not a complete UFR analysis or investment advice.