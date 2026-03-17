Mastek Secures £15 Million FCA Contract To Drive UK Digital Delivery Hub Modernisation

Mastek Limited, through its UK subsidiary, has secured a two-year contract worth £15 million with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. |

Mumbai: Mastek is strengthening its foothold in the UK public sector, winning a key contract tied to regulatory transformation and digital modernization.

Mastek (UK) Limited has been awarded a two-year contract by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), valued at 15 million pounds. The engagement includes a possible extension of an additional two years. The contract has been formally published on the UK Government’s procurement platform, confirming Mastek’s role in engineering and development services.

The partnership focuses on supporting the FCA’s Digital Delivery Hub, which is tasked with building modern, user-centric digital platforms. Mastek will provide digital engineering and service management expertise to scale operations and modernize regulatory processes, aligning with broader transformation goals in the UK financial system.

The FCA plays a central role in safeguarding market integrity and consumer protection in the UK. Mastek’s selection reflects its track record in delivering complex, compliance-driven transformation programs. The engagement is part of wider regulatory modernization efforts aimed at enhancing resilience and future-proofing oversight frameworks.

The company views this contract as a key milestone in its UK and Europe growth strategy. Management indicated that the engagement reinforces Mastek’s positioning as a trusted digital partner for critical national infrastructure programs, leveraging its expertise in cloud, AI, and digital engineering solutions. The contract highlights Mastek’s growing presence in high-value public sector engagements, supporting large-scale digital transformation initiatives in regulated environments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external verification or additional sources.