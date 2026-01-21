Mastek Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹108 Crore Despite Sequential Revenue Dip

File Image |

Mumbai: Mastek Limited reported a steady performance in the third quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 14.4 percent year-on-year to Rupees108.4 crore, supported by improved operating efficiency and margin expansion. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 905.7 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.2 percent YoY from Rupees 869.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, though marginally lower than Rupees 940.4 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax for the quarter increased 12.3 percent YoY to Rupees 141.2 crore, compared with Rupees 125.7 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, PBT improved 5.3 percent, reflecting better cost control despite softer topline execution during the quarter. Total income for Q3 FY26 came in at Rupees 926.6 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose 11.2 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 97.5 crore in Q2 FY26, underscoring resilience in profitability. Earnings per share (basic) improved to Rupees 34.97, compared with Rupees 31.48 in the preceding quarter and Rupees 30.68 in Q3 FY25.

Region-wise, Europe and the UK remained the largest contributor, generating Rupees 598.9 crore in revenue during the quarter, while North America contributed Rupees 203.3 crore and AMEA operations accounted for Rupees 103.5 crore, as per segment disclosures. Segment profit before tax and interest stood at Rupees 136.6 crore, broadly stable on a sequential basis. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Mastek reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 2,760.8 crore, reflecting an 8.3 percent YoY growth, while net profit rose marginally to Rupees 297.9 crore from Rupees 294.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company maintained stable margins amid continued investments in talent and digital capabilities. During the quarter, the board declared an interim dividend of Rupees 8 per equity share, payable on or before February 17, 2026, reinforcing its shareholder return focus. The company stated that it remains focused on strengthening its digital engineering, cloud, and data offerings across key geographies as it enters the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Mastek Limited. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.