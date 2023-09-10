Mastek Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek Limited on Sunday announced that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 37,386 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each (Face Value), to eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 3,06,05,576 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 15,30,27,880 to 30,642,962 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 153,214,810.

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to the exercise of Stock Options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Mastek Limited shares

The shares of Mastek Limited on Friday closed at Rs 2,422.25, down by 1.54 percent.

