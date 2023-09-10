Mastek Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Mastek Limited on Sunday announced that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 37,386 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each (Face Value), to eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.
With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 3,06,05,576 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 15,30,27,880 to 30,642,962 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 153,214,810.
All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to the exercise of Stock Options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.
Mastek Limited shares
The shares of Mastek Limited on Friday closed at Rs 2,422.25, down by 1.54 percent.
