Mastek Appoints Marilyn Jones As Additional Director

Mastek board on Tuesday appointed Marilyn Jones as an additional director of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing. The appointment was made from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. She will hold the position from September 5, 2023 to September 4, 2026.

Marilyn Jones

Marilyn Jones from Texas (US) is a business-centric technology executive, board member and speaker with a career spent honing a proven playbook for leading profitable results through technology transformations in multinational and public businesses, including Intuit, Dell, Dun & Bradstreet and Travelocity.

She is adept at building complex applications, data warehousing capabilities and call center technology, as well as

driving process improvements through agile methodologies. Jones is known for implementing creative solutions to complex business problems and fostering a culture of innovation, developing high-performing technical teams with flexibility during organizational changes.

Jones served as Senior Vice President, Technology for Intuit Inc, Dun & Bradstreet/Hoovers and Travelocity.com, leading technical teams of over 400 professionals and driving successful business results and organizational transformation.

Jones has served as an Executive Board Member of Technology Women @ Intuit and as an Advisory Board Member of University of Texas at Dallas. She also served on the Advisory Board of Alliance of Women in Technology and the Advisory Board Member of Teradata. She earned the CEO Leadership

Award at Intuit in 2016 and the Dallas Tech Titan Corporate CTO Award in 2015.

As a respected thought leader, Ms. Jones has been a keynote speaker at multiple Agile Camp Conferences, spoken at numerous Governance and Diversity Council Symposiums and has been keynote speaker at various technology Conferences. Jones earned a Master of Science in Education from Portland State University in Oregon.

