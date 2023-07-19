Mastek To Strengthen Data Cloud And Generative AI Capabilities With Acquisition Of BizAnalytica | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, a Leading Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner, announced on Wednesday its definitive agreement to acquire BizAnalytica, a premier data cloud and modernization solutions provider headquartered in Boston, USA, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The strategic acquisition will bolster Mastek's global Data Cloud Services & Generative AI capabilities and grant access to a talented pool of qualified data architects and scientists.

BizAnalytica

Established in 2017, BizAnalytica offers end-to-end data cloud and modernization solutions, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, warehousing, and analytics. The company's expertise empowers enterprises to make intelligent, data-driven decisions that drive revenue growth.

A notable aspect of BizAnalytica's portfolio is its strategic partnerships with leading cloud platforms, such as Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS, further solidifying its position in the market.

Hiral Chandrana, CEO of Mastek Group, said, "As organizations increasingly embrace cloud solutions for their data, optimizing data assets throughout the value chain becomes critical for making informed decisions. This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in accelerating our presence in data engineering, cloud services, and the rapidly evolving Generative AI domain.

"We firmly believe that Mastek is the ideal partner to reinforce our market-specific capabilities in data cloud and Generative AI. This transition marks a turning point for BizAnalytica, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with our joint customers in their transformation journey. With shared cultural values and vision, BizAnalytica will bring numerous opportunities and contribute significantly to Mastek's growth story," said Lokesh Khosla, CTO and Co-founder of BizAnalytica.

"We are excited about the strategic acquisition of BizAnalytica, as it aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation and growth in the digital landscape. The addition of their data cloud and modernization expertise will enhance our capabilities and propel Mastek to new heights in the realm of Cloud Data and Generative AI services," said Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer.

Mastek Shares

The shares of Mastek on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹2,180.05, up by 1.13 percent.

