 Mastek Appoints Umang Nahata As Additional Director
He is liable to retire by rotation with effect from July 19, 2023, subject to the approval of the Members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Mastek Appoints Umang Nahata As Additional Director | Image: Mastek (Representative)

The board of directors of Mastek on Wednesday announced the appointment of Umang Nahata as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent) in the capacity of New Shareholders Nominee Director, the company announced through an exchange filing. He is liable to retire by rotation with effect from July 19, 2023, subject to the approval of the Members.

Umang Nahata was the founder and CEO of Evosys (Evolutionary System Private Limited) which under his leadership had grown to become one of the top Oracle Cloud partners globally. He was also the CEO of Mastek’s Oracle Business and President of Mastek North America, APAC, and ME. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification. Nahata has also worked for other well-known IT Service Companies in the past.

Umang Nahata holds 16,55,840 (5.42%) shares in the Company.

Mastek shares

The shares of Mastek on Wednesday afternoon at 3:08 pm IST were trading at Rs 2,168.80, up by 0.61 per cent.

article-image

