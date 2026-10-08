Mastek UK Subsidiary Secures Oracle Cloud Transformation Deal With Staffordshire County Council

Mastek |

Mumbai: Mastek (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mastek Limited, announced on October 8, 2026, that it has been selected by Staffordshire County Council for an Oracle Cloud transformation programme.

Programme Scope

This programme will encompass finance, procurement, human resources, and payroll functions. Mastek will utilise its ADOPT AI platform to establish a single, integrated Oracle Cloud platform for the council.

Strategic Objectives

The transformation aims to consolidate legacy systems, enhance data governance, improve employee experience, and create a modern digital foundation for ongoing changes. The council serves over 8.75 lakh residents across various public services.

Council's Vision

Pete Shakespear, Director of Finance & Resources, Staffordshire County Council, stated that modern, efficient corporate systems are important as the council evolves its operating model and prepares for organisational change. Shakespear said Mastek demonstrated a strong understanding of their objectives.

Mastek's Role

Abhishek Singh, President UKI & Europe, Mastek, said the company will help the council build a more efficient, resilient, and future-ready operating model. Singh noted that local authorities are increasingly focused on modernising operations.

Selection Process

Mastek was chosen after a competitive procurement process, based on its Oracle Cloud expertise, UK local government experience, and collaborative delivery approach. The company's understanding of Staffordshire County Council's transformation objectives was also a factor.

Market Impact

This engagement enhances Mastek's position as a transformation partner within UK Local Government. It expands its Oracle Cloud presence across finance, procurement, and human capital management, and provides a reference point for other local authorities seeking modernisation initiatives.

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