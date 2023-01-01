Maruti Suzuki's December sales drop by 9%, shortage of electronic components impacts production | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported an approximately 9 per cent decrease in its total vehicle sales at 1,39,347 units in December through an exchange filing. The company had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units in December 2021.

According to the exchange filing, the domestic sales of private vehicles and light commercial vehicles were at 1,13,535 units, down by 9.91 per cent from 1,26,031 units it sold in December 2021. The sales of the mini cars like Alto and S-Presso also went down to 9,765 from the earlier 16,320 units in the year earlier.

Similarly, the sales of its compact cars like the Celerio, Swift, WagonR, and Dzire dropped to 57,502 units from 69,345 units for the same month in December.

But in contrast, utility vehicles like Ertiga, S-Cross, Grand Vitara, and Brezza saw a jump in sales in December, with 33,008 vehicles sold compared to 26,982 vehicles sold in the year-ago period. Even the sale of vans like the Eeco saw a slight increase in sales in December, with 10,581 units being sold against 9,165 that were sold a year earlier.

The company in the exchange filing stated that the production of vehicles mainly in the domestic models were impacted due to shortage of electronic components. It also added that the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Friday closed at Rs 8,413 down by 0.27 per cent.