Maruti Suzuki's exports to be accelerated via Chennai's Kamarajar Port

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki has inked a five-year agreement with Chennai's Kamarajar Port to boost export of passenger vehicles. From this month onwards, the port facilitate exports to markets such as Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania and SAARC.



About 20,000 cars will be exported from the Kamarajar Port every year, and car-cum-general cargo berth has been set up to handle automobile units. Maruti Suzuki has already posted its highest ever export figures surpassing 2.38 lakh across 100 overseas markets in 2021-22. Its exports through Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port will also continue.

Maruti Suzuki's SUV Grand Vitara manufactured in Karnataka, will also undergo pre-delivery inspection at the Kamarajar Port, before being shipped out.