e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki's exports to be accelerated via Chennai's Kamarajar Port

Maruti Suzuki's exports to be accelerated via Chennai's Kamarajar Port

Maruti Suzuki has already posted its highest ever export figures surpassing 2.38 lakh across 100 overseas markets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki has inked a five-year agreement with Chennai's Kamarajar Port to boost export of passenger vehicles. From this month onwards, the port facilitate exports to markets such as Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania and SAARC.
     
About 20,000 cars will be exported from the Kamarajar Port every year, and car-cum-general cargo berth has been set up to handle automobile units. Maruti Suzuki has already posted its highest ever export figures surpassing 2.38 lakh across 100 overseas markets in 2021-22. Its exports through Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port will also continue.  

Maruti Suzuki's SUV Grand Vitara manufactured in Karnataka, will also undergo pre-delivery inspection at the Kamarajar Port, before being shipped out.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India's Defence Acquisition Council clears 24 proposals for procurement of equipment worth Rs 84,328...

India's Defence Acquisition Council clears 24 proposals for procurement of equipment worth Rs 84,328...

IT major Cognizant to propel Garuda's drones with aerial intelligence

IT major Cognizant to propel Garuda's drones with aerial intelligence

Govt wants steel makers to increase use of scrap metal

Govt wants steel makers to increase use of scrap metal

Tata Communications acquires live-video production firm The Switch

Tata Communications acquires live-video production firm The Switch

Publisher S Chand sells its stake in AI-focused edtech platform iNeuron to PhysicsWallah

Publisher S Chand sells its stake in AI-focused edtech platform iNeuron to PhysicsWallah