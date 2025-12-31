 Government Mandates Star Labelling For More Appliances From January 1
Government Mandates Star Labelling For More Appliances From January 1

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has made star-labelling mandatory from January 1, 2026, for refrigerators, televisions, LPG gas stoves, cooling towers, chillers, deep freezers, distribution transformers, and grid-connected solar inverters. Previously voluntary for many, the updated norms—finalised after July 2025 stakeholder feedback—aim to enhance energy efficiency across household appliances.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government has made energy efficiency star-labelling mandatory on a host of appliances, including refrigerators, televisions, LPG gas stoves, cooling tower, and chillers from January 1. According to a gazette notification issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the new regulation for energy efficiency star-labelling will also apply on deep freezers, distribution transformers and grid connected solar inverter.

Earlier, star labelling was voluntary on these items like frost-free refrigerators, direct cool refrigerators, deep freezers, RAC (cassette, floor standing tower, ceiling, corner AC), colour televisions and ultra-high definition televisions. An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time.

