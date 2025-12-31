 Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report

Geojit Investments forecasts Nifty reaching 29,150 by December 2026 (up from prior 28,500 estimate), implying 12% annual returns for CY26. Positive outlook stems from benign inflation, improving demand, fiscal/monetary support, and expected rate cuts. Challenges include high valuations and FII outflows. Recommends higher equity allocation: 60% large-caps, 15% mid-caps, 10% small-caps.

Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India's benchmark index Nifty is set to touch 29,150 up from earlier expectation of 28,500 by December 2026, implying a return of 12 per cent year‑on‑year for CY26, a report said on Wednesday. The report from Geojit Investments Limited said that it had a positive outlook on Indian equities as benign inflation and an improving demand environment, aided by fiscal and monetary measures will drive a turnaround in the domestic earnings cycle.

The brokerage, however, flagged high valuations, foreign institutional investor outflows and elevated US inflation and interest‑rate trajectories as key challenges. "Given the subdued inflation outlook, we can expect a further cut in 2026, based on data. India’s financial liquidity has improved after RBI’s cut in CRR by 100 bps and open market operations, upgrading the outlook for banks," the report noted.

