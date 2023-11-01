Maruti Suzuki Sales Increases To 199,217 Units In October | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In October 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 199,217 units, which is its highest ever monthly sales volume, the company on wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The Company also recorded its highest ever monthly domestic sales of 171,941 units. Besides, sales to other OEM and exports stood at 5,325 units and 21,951 units respectively.

Mini + Compact Segment

In the Mini sub-segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki sold 14,568 units in October 2023. The year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023-24 show that they have sold a total of 87,118 units, marking a decline compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year when 145,992 units were sold.

The Compact sub-segment, encompassing models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, the sales for October 2023 amounted to 80,662 units. However, the year-to-date figures for the current fiscal year (2023-24) indicate a total of 499,591 units sold, which is slightly lower than the previous fiscal year's figure of 507,113 units.

The combination of the "Mini + Compact Segment amounted to 95,230 units sold in October 2023 and 586,709 units for the fiscal year 2023-24, demonstrating a decrease in comparison to the previous fiscal year's performance.

Mid-Size

In the Mid-Size sub-segment, represented by the Ciaz model, 695 units were sold in October 2023. The year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023-24 indicate a total of 8,136 units sold, compared to 8,810 units in the previous fiscal year.

Passenger Cars

The total sales of Passenger Cars reached 95,925 units for October 2023 and 594,845 units for the fiscal year 2023-24, showing a decline compared to the previous fiscal year.

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

Within the tility Vehicles ategory, including models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, Maruti Suzuki sold 59,147 units in October 2023. The year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023-24 show that they have sold a total of 365,615 units, which represents substantial growth compared to the previous fiscal year when 194,601 units were sold.

In the Vans sub-segment, represented by the Eeco model, 12,975 units were sold in October 2023. The year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023-24 indicate a total of 80,694 units sold, compared to 78,371 units in the previous fiscal year.

The Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) for Maruti Suzuki amounted to 168,047 units in October 2023 and 1,041,154 units for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) category

In the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) category, represented by the Super Carry model, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,894 units in October 2023, and the year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023-24 show a total of 19,390 units sold.

When considering the tottal Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV), Maruti Suzuki recorded 171,941 units sold in October 2023 and 1,060,544 units for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Additionally, sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) reached 5,325 units in October 2023 and 34,265 units for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) for Maruti Suzuki were 177,266 units in October 2023 and 1,094,809 units for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In terms of export sales, Maruti Suzuki achieved 21,951 units in October 2023 and 154,493 units for the fiscal year 2023-24. The "Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)" for October 2023 reached 199,217 units, and the year-to-date figures for the fiscal year 2023-24 amounted to 1,249,302 units

