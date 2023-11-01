Bajaj Auto October Sales Up 19% At 4,71,188 Units | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto Limited on Wednesday released its auto sales figures for October 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

2-wheeler category

In the 2-wheeler category, the domestic sales reached 2,78,486 units, showcasing a significant 35 percent increase compared to October 2022. The company's Pulsar Family achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over 1,61,000 units in October 2023. However, in the exports segment for 2-wheelers, there was a slight decline of 5 percent, with 1,29,658 units sold. In total, Bajaj Auto recorded 4,08,144 units in sales for 2-wheelers in October 2023, marking a 19 percent growth from the previous year.

Commercial Vehicle Category

Turning to the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto had a strong performance in domestic sales, with 51,132 units sold in October 2023, representing a substantial 39 percent increase compared to 36,789 units sold in October 2022. On the other hand, the exports of commercial vehicles experienced a decrease of 28 percent, with 11,912 units sold. The overall sales figure for commercial vehicles in October 2023 was 63,044 units, reflecting an 18 percent rise compared to the same month in the previous year.

When combining the sales of 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the total domestic sales for Bajaj Auto in October 2023 stood at 329,618 units, showing a significant 36 percent growth and marking the highest-ever domestic sales for the month of October. However, in the exports category, there was a 7 percent decline, with 1,41,570 units sold. In total,

Bajaj Auto recorded 4,71,188 units in sales in October 2023, reflecting an overall growth of 19 percent from October 2022.

Year-to-date (YTD) figures

For the year-to-date (YTD) figures from April to October 2023, Bajaj Auto's performance remained strong. In the 2-wheeler segment, domestic sales reached 13,26,737 units, marking a 16 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. However, in the exports category for 2-wheelers, there was a 20 percent decline, with 8,52,320 units sold. This resulted in a slight overall decrease of 1 percent in the 2-wheeler sub-total, with 21,79,057 units sold during the YTD period.

In the commercial vehicles category, domestic sales in the YTD period showed remarkable growth, with 2,81,993 units sold, representing a substantial 90 percent increase. The exports of commercial vehicles, however, witnessed a 26 percent decline, with 91,498 units sold. The combined total for commercial vehicles in the YTD period was 3,73,491 units, reflecting a 37 percent rise.

When considering the cumulative figures for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles during the YTD period, Bajaj Auto achieved a 25 percent increase in domestic sales, with a total of 16,08,730 units sold. In the exports segment, there was a 21 percent decline, with 9,43,818 units sold. The overall YTD sales for both 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles reached 25,52,548 units, showing a 3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

