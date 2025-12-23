 Early Recovery In Loan Disbursements Signals Healthier Credit Growth In FY27: Report
JM Financial report highlights early recovery in retail and vehicle loan disbursements, up 6% YoY in H1 FY26 and 35% in Q2, signaling stronger credit growth in FY27. PSBs gained share in personal/home/auto loans; personal loans surged 35% YoY in Q2 with improved ticket sizes. Asset quality enhanced (PAR 31-90 at 1.6%). Goyal praised PSBs' competitiveness, urging liberal MSME lending.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image

New Delhi: Early signs of recovery in loan disbursements across most retail and vehicle segments point to a healthier growth in credit cycle in India in FY27, a report said on Tuesday. The report from JM Financial Institutional Securities said that disbursement momentum across sub-segments rose 6 per cent and 35 per cent year‑on‑year in H1 FY26 and Q2 FY26, respectively, versus a growth of 3 per cent and 11 per cent YoY in FY25.

Public sector banks gained share in personal, home and auto loans while private banks strengthened share in consumer durables, credit cards and two‑wheelers, the report said. Personal loan disbursements grew about 23 per cent and 35 per cent YoY in H1 FY26 and Q2 FY26, respectively, with PSBs’ disbursements up 77 per cent and their market share by value rising to 36 per cent in Q2FY26. Banks focused on larger ticket sizes, with PSBs’ average disbursement ticket size increasing by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 7,17,000 in Q2 FY26, said the report.

