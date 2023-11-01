Tata Motors Registered Total Sales Of 82,954 Units In October 2023 | Representational Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2023 stood at 82,954 vehicles, compared to 78,335 units during October 2022, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sales performance

Tata Motors reported its domestic sales performance for October 2023, indicating notable trends in various categories. The total domestic sales for the month reached 80,825 units, marking a 6 percent increase compared to October 2022.

Commercial Vehicles category

In the Commercial Vehicles category, Tata Motors showcased a diverse set of results. HCV Trucks recorded 10,204 units sold in October 2023, reflecting a 10 percent growth year-on-year. Similarly, ILMCV Trucks saw a 14 percent increase, with 5,351 units sold, while Passenger Carriers experienced a remarkable 43 percent growth, selling 2,514 units in the same period. In contrast, SCV cargo and pickup witnessed a decrease of 8 percent, with 14,419 units sold.

When considering the combined figures for Commercial Vehicles, both Domestic (CV Domestic) and International Business (CV IB), Tata Motors achieved a 4 percent growth, with 34,317 units sold in October 2023.

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,211 units, compared to 13,251 units in October 2022. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,048 units compared to 13,940 units in October 2022.

Passenger Vehicles

Total domestic Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales, including Electric Vehicles (EV), amounted to 48,337 units, reflecting a notable 7 percent increase year-on-year. Additionally, PV International Business (PV IB) showcased substantial growth with 300 units sold in October 2023, marking a 46 percent rise compared to October 2022.

When consolidating the data for Passenger Vehicles, both Domestic and International Business (PV IB), Tata Motors recorded a 7 percent growth, with a total of 48,637 units sold in October 2023. Notably, the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, encompassing both International Business and Domestic, witnessed remarkable growth, with 5,465 units sold in October 2023, representing a significant 28 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.