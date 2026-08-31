Maruti Suzuki Raises Five-Year Capex To ₹77,500 Crore, Steps Up Investment Plans Through FY31

Maruti Suzuki Raises Five-Year Capex |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has raised its capital expenditure plan to ₹77,500 crore for the five years through FY31, as the country's largest carmaker prepares to invest in capacity, new models, research and cleaner manufacturing.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi outlined the investment roadmap while responding to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

Annual Capex Jumps 40%

"Regarding the capex side for FY26-27, we have planned a 40 per cent jump in capex expenditure in a single year, from around Rs 10,000 crore last year to Rs 14,000 crore this year. Cumulatively, during FY26-27 to FY30-31, we have planned a capex of Rs 77,500 crore," Takeuchi said.

The revised plan is higher than the ₹70,000-crore investment indicated last year by Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki.

"Capex is planned for capacity expansion, new model development, R&D activities, plant measures, marketing and sales infrastructure, carbon neutral measures, and logistics, and so on," Takeuchi said.

Maruti Cars E20 Compatible

Takeuchi also addressed concerns over ethanol-blended petrol.

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"I would like to assure that all of our current ongoing products are E20 compatible products. Actually, we have improved our compatibility to ethanol from the production year 2008. So after 2008, all of our products are E20 compatible."

Solar Capacity To Rise

Maruti Suzuki plans to increase in-house solar capacity from 79.1 MW in FY26 to 211.3 MW by FY31, covering nearly 35 per cent of its electricity requirement.

"The remaining portion we are going to buy green electricity mainly by solar and wind power for our plant operations," Takeuchi said.

Biomass facilities are also planned at Manesar, Kharkhoda and the upcoming Sanand plant.