Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 Profit Falls 9.1 Per Cent To ₹3,447 Crore Despite 36 Pc Revenue Growth

Maruti Suzuki reported lower Q1 profit as rising costs outweighed strong revenue growth and higher vehicle sales | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27), as rising raw material and operating costs weighed on profitability.

The country's largest carmaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,447 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 3,792 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined 5.8 per cent from Rs 3,659 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue Growth Continues

Revenue from operations rose 36 per cent year on year to Rs 52,469 crore during the reporting quarter, up from Rs 38,605 crore a year earlier, driven by higher domestic sales and exports, the carmaker said in its filing.

However, operating performance remained under pressure. EBITDA stood at Rs 4,313 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 8.9 per cent from 11.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

Total expenses surged 40.5 per cent year on year to Rs 50,000 crore, outpacing revenue growth.

Raw material costs climbed 45.9 per cent to Rs 32,013 crore during the quarter, while employee benefit expenses and other operating expenses increased 20.3 per cent and 17.7 per cent, respectively.

Sales And Market Share Rise

The company registered robust growth across key vehicle segments during the quarter. Domestic sales of small cars rose 34.1 per cent, while SUV sales increased 44.6 per cent.

Exports also grew 28.6 per cent compared with the same period last financial year, as per its regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki said its domestic market share expanded by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2 per cent, supported by higher production following the commissioning of its second manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda.

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Board Approves CBG Projects

In a strategic move to strengthen its clean energy initiatives, the company's board approved four compressed biogas (CBG) projects in the first phase, with a total investment of Rs 5,610 million.

Maruti Suzuki India said the board will consider expanding CBG manufacturing capacity based on the experience and performance of these initial projects.

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