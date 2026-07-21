Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Across Models Due To Rising Input Costs | Representational Image

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across its vehicle range from August 2026, citing a sustained rise in input costs and continuing inflationary pressures.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said the exact increase would vary depending on the model. The price revision will apply across its portfolio, which includes entry-level hatchbacks, premium vehicles and sport utility vehicles.

“In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to ₹30,000,” Maruti Suzuki said in the filing.

The company said it had been taking several steps over the past few months to control expenses and reduce the impact of rising costs through internal cost-cutting measures.

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However, with inflation remaining high and the cost environment continuing to remain challenging, Maruti Suzuki said it had been forced to pass on part of the increased expenses to customers.

The automaker added that it would continue efforts to ensure that the impact on buyers remains limited.

Maruti Suzuki currently offers a wide range of vehicles in India, including small cars, hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Its portfolio ranges from the entry-level S-Presso to premium models such as the Invicto, with prices spanning approximately ₹3.5 lakh to ₹28.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest price revision comes amid broader cost pressures faced by automobile manufacturers due to increases in raw material prices, logistics expenses and other operational costs.

Maruti Suzuki has previously undertaken periodic price adjustments to manage rising production expenses while maintaining competitiveness in India’s passenger vehicle market.

The company remains the country’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, with a strong presence across multiple segments, including compact cars, utility vehicles and premium offerings sold through its Nexa dealership network.

Maruti Suzuki to Raise Car Prices by Up to Rs 30,000 from August Amid High Input Costs



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