Pune: Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary Planned To Cripple Ketan Agarwal Before Lohagad Fort Murder, Probe Reveals

Pune: Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary Allegedly Planned To Cripple Ketan Agarwal Before Lohagad Fort Murder, Probe Reveals | Sourced

Pune: The investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has uncovered that the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, had first considered seriously injuring him in a staged accident before allegedly deciding to kill him, according to police sources.

Investigators said the initial plan was to leave Ketan permanently disabled by making the incident appear accidental. Police believe the accused wanted the injuries to provide a reason for cancelling Ketan and Siya's planned Bali trip on June 6 and their upcoming wedding without raising suspicion among family members.

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Accused allegedly explored several ways to avoid suspicion

During the investigation, police found that the duo discussed different ways to stage the incident. They allegedly considered creating a fake accident or robbery in which Ketan would suffer life-changing injuries. According to investigators, Siya believed that if Ketan lost a limb, convincing her family to call off the marriage would become easier.

Police sources further revealed that the accused wanted to avoid leaving behind evidence that could point to murder. Investigators said they looked for methods that would make Ketan's death appear accidental. They also claimed that Siya searched online to find out whether slow poison could be detected during an investigation.

Several locations surveyed before Lohagad Fort was chosen

As their alleged plan progressed, the duo began looking for suitable locations around Lonavala. Police said they visited several places, including Tiger Point and Visapur Fort, before finally selecting Lohagad Fort.

According to investigators, the idea of pushing Ketan from Lohagad Fort had already been discussed before May 31. On that day, Siya and Ketan visited the fort, but police believe the visit was only to study the location, the surroundings and possible exit routes. Investigators said she allegedly chose not to act that day because she feared the risks involved.

After more discussions with Chetan, Lohagad Fort was allegedly confirmed as the location for carrying out the crime.

Second attempt abandoned before alleged murder on June 18

Police said Siya and Ketan returned to the fort on June 14. However, the alleged plan was again abandoned. During questioning, investigators claimed Siya told them she backed out after noticing a snake near the spot where they intended to carry out the act.

The investigation also found that Ketan had planned to celebrate Siya's birthday at a resort in Mahabaleshwar on June 19. Police believe the accused decided to carry out their alleged plan a day earlier, on June 18, to avoid making that trip.

Police claim accused rehearsed plan before execution

Investigators further claimed that between June 14 and June 18, Siya and Chetan repeatedly rehearsed how they would allegedly push a person from a height at Beverly Hills in Pune. Police said the two also reviewed why their earlier attempts had failed before allegedly carrying out the murder at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to examine the sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case.