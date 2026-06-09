Maruti Suzuki Offers Price Protection Till June 14, Launches RD-Backed Car Loan Plan For Small Cars

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a price protection scheme for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR bookings made till June 14. |

Mumbai: India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, has announced a special price protection scheme for customers planning to buy its entry-level cars.

The scheme covers four popular models — Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR. Customers who book any of these vehicles on or before June 14, 2026, will continue to get the current prices even if vehicle prices increase later.

The move comes shortly after the company announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across various models from June due to rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

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Focus On First-Time Car Buyers

Maruti Suzuki said the initiative is aimed at protecting affordability for entry-level customers, many of whom are first-time car buyers.

Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said the company introduced the scheme after receiving feedback from its dealer network.

According to him, dealers highlighted that customers buying their first car are highly sensitive to price increases. The company therefore decided to provide a temporary cushion against rising vehicle costs.

Maruti believes the programme will encourage more people to enter the personal mobility market and support vehicle ownership across the country.

Vehicle Prices Under Pressure

Automobile manufacturers have been facing higher costs due to inflation, rising commodity prices and increased operational expenses.

To offset these pressures, Maruti Suzuki had announced a price increase of up to Rs 30,000 across its model range from June 2026. The exact increase varies depending on the model.

The latest price protection initiative ensures that small car customers who book before June 14 will not be affected by the increase.

New RD-Backed Loan Product Launched

In a separate announcement, Maruti Suzuki introduced "Suhana Safar", a recurring deposit (RD)-linked auto loan product.

The programme is available for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR buyers.

Under the scheme, customers deposit a fixed monthly amount equivalent to a future car EMI into a recurring deposit account for three to six months. The accumulated amount, along with interest earned, can then be used as a down payment for a vehicle loan from the same bank.

Strong Early Response

Maruti Suzuki said the new financing initiative has received encouraging customer interest.

The company has already received around 8,000 enquiries and more than 1,700 bookings under the programme.

The automaker expects both the price protection scheme and the RD-backed financing plan to make car ownership easier and more affordable for first-time buyers across India.