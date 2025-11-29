Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility

File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has tied up with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank for vehicle finance.Formed to provide retail financing solutions for new cars and commercial vehicles, the collaboration has been established to enhance the accessibility of Maruti Suzuki vehicles for a wider range of customers, the auto major said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank strengthens our commitment to making car ownership more accessible and affordable. This strategic partnership enables us to extend our reach and offer customers competitive financing solutions that enhance the overall buying experience," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Partho Banerjee said.

The automaker remains focused on delivering seamless and customer-centric finance options, he added."We look forward to supporting individuals and families across the country in realising their dream of owning a Maruti Suzuki vehicle," Vinod Kumar Arora, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, said.

