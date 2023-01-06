Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG now available at Nexa | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti introduced as ‘A new breed of SUVs’, the Grand Vitara was launched to revolutionize the SUV space in India, as per the company's exchange filing.

Having received an overwhelming response from customers owing to its multi-product offering with Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid, and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT models on offer; the Grand Vitara is now being introduced with S-CNG technology.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Grand Vitara S-CNG develops a peak power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and max torque is rated at 121.5 Nm@4200rpm in CNG mode.

The Grand Vitara S-CNG, available with a 5-speed manual transmission, has an excellent fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

Announcing the introduction of Grand Vitara S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains.

The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our greenpowertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models.”

The Grand Vitara has revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, and offers an immersive driving experience. It is also the only premium CNG SUV to offer a 6-airbag variant for customers.

The Grand Vitara will offer next-gen technologies such as SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

