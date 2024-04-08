Maruti, NTPC Surge With Gains Over 3%, Tech Stocks Lag, As Markets End in Green

Stock Market | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Monday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the week at 74,742.50, marking a gain of 494.28 points or 0.67 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,660.95, up by 147.25 points or 0.65 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 72.70 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 48,565.75.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, NTPC and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers whereas Infosys, HCL and Titan were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, JSE Steel and SBI Life were the top gainers. Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were among the losers.

Markets on Monday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Monday with Sensex at 74,460.83, up by 212.61 points, and Nifty at 22,581.70, up by 68.00 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,584.10 also down by 91.05 points.

Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Monday's trade in Green. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a positive note at 39,347.04, gaining 0.91 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 16,732.85, gaining 0.053 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI also ended in green, gaining 0.13 per cent to reach 2,717.65.