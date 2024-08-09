 Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted
Maruti Alto K10 Recall Over Steering Gearbox Fault: 2,555 Units Impacted

Maruti Suzuki Alto is equipped with a 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine delivering 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki has had to recall 2,555 of its popular hatchback car, the Alto K10. |

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 2,555 units of the Alto K10 due to a potential issue with the steering gearbox assembly. The carmaker has urged owners of the affected vehicles to avoid driving them until the part is replaced, as it could compromise steering control.

Authorized dealerships will reach out to customers to arrange for the inspection and replacement at no charge. Customers can also visit any Maruti Suzuki service center for this service. The company has not yet provided details on the manufacturing dates of the impacted vehicles.

article-image

Maruti Suzuki Alto is equipped with a 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine delivering 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, with a CNG option also available. The hatchback offers 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, keyless entry, and manually adjustable ORVMs.

On the safety front, it includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and a reverse camera. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, with a price range of Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), is available in four variants: Std, LXi, and VXi Plus. In July 2024, the Alto K10 recorded sales of 7,353 units, reflecting growth compared to the same period last year.

article-image
NEXA

NEXA |

In other news, NEXA, the premium automotive retail channel of Maruti Suzuki, has celebrated nine years of success in India, becoming one of the fastest-growing car retail brands in the country. In the fiscal year 2023-24, NEXA recorded impressive 54% growth, reaching over 2.7 million customers through 498 showrooms across more than 300 cities.

Since its launch in 2015, NEXA has been dedicated to offering a global automotive retail experience. NEXA products accounts for 31.88% of Maruti Suzuki’s total passenger vehicle sales, highlighting its significant contribution to the company’s overall success.

Launched in 2015, NEXA is designed to provide customers with a global car buying experience. The NEXA product lineup features a range of premium best-sellers, including the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto.

