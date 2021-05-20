Markets plunge in last hour sell-off, traders see momentum gaining back once Nifty settles above 15k

The benchmark Indices closed on a negative note with Sensex down 0.68 percent and Nifty 50 down 0.83 percent mostly led by metal and banking stocks with Nifty Metal closing down at 3.21 percent and Nifty Bank declining 1.04 percent.

Equity benchmarks extend losses, in line with Asian peers, as traders weighed Fed minutes that flagged the possibility of asset purchases, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. Metal stocks are witnessing profit booking after China said it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb unreasonable increases in prices.

"Fertiliser stocks gained after the government decided to increase the subsidy for DAP fertilizer from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag, which is an increase of 140 percent," Nigam said.