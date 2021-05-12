Markets open flat: Sensex, Nifty down; HDFC, M&M top losers

The markets opened on a cautious note on Wednesday. The benchmark indices were down. Sensex dropped over 200 points at 48,936, while the Nifty 50 index was down 50 points or 0.33 percent at 14,801.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 221.45 points or 0.45 percent at 48940.36, and the Nifty was down 50.30 points or 0.34 percent at 14800.50.