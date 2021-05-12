Markets open flat: Sensex, Nifty down; HDFC, M&M top losers

The markets opened on a cautious note on Wednesday. The benchmark indices were down. Sensex dropped over 200 points at 48,936, while the Nifty 50 index was down 50 points or 0.33 percent at 14,801.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 221.45 points or 0.45 percent at 48940.36, and the Nifty was down 50.30 points or 0.34 percent at 14800.50.
Key companies announcing their quarterly results today includes Asian paints, Lupin, UPL, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Borosil Renewables, Happiest Minds, Sagar Cements, etc.
Fuel prices up
The price of petrol and diesel were hiked 25 paise each. This is the third consecutive day that prices have been hiked.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
