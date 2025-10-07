Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 7, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and exhibited persistent buying interest throughout the day and surpassed the psychological 25k barrier to inch towards 25100 levels. It has moved by around 500 points in the last three sessions and sustained strength confirmed the bullish undertone. It has formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and has been making higher highs – higher lows from the last three sessions. Now it has to hold above 25000 zones for an up move towards 25200 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 24900 then 24850 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25100 then 25200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike. Call writing is seen at 25100 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25000 then 25050 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24600 to 25600 zones while an immediate range between 24900 to 25300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and moved higher steadily throughout the day. Every intraday dip was quickly absorbed reflecting strength and strong buying interest at lower levels. The index has been forming a pattern of higher tops and higher bottoms from the last three sessions. On the daily chart it formed a strong bullish candle, signalling accumulation at every level. The index eventually closed the day with gains of around 580 points. Now it has to hold above 81500 zones for an up move towards 82100 then 82300 zones while on the downside support is shifting higher at 81500 then 81200 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up near 55850 zones and gradually extended the momentum towards 56164 marks in the first half of the session. Later it remained consolidative between 56000 to 56150 zones with overall positive bias as buying interest was seen at lower levels. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale and gave a range breakout on daily scale above 56000 zones as good buying was seen in selective Private banks. Now it has to hold above 56000 zones for an up move towards 56250 then 56500 zones while on the downside support is seen at 56000 then 55750 levels.

File Image |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.70% at 25181 levels. Positive setup seen in Fortis, Nykaa, Delhivery, BSE, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Siemens, AU Bank, SBI Card and Apollo Hospital while weakness in IREDA, SAIL, Dmart, HFCL, Lupin, Crompton, Torrent Power, Adani Ports, HUDCO and Biocon

MRPL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has found strong support near the 200-week EMA, with multiple supports visible around that zone. It appears to be forming a Cup and Handle (CNH) pattern, indicating potential bullish continuation. A weekly close above Rs 165 will add further strength, with a pattern target around Rs 180-200. The setup remains valid as long as it holds above Rs 120 on a weekly closing basis, supported by a positive Super Trend indicator.

File Image |

BUY MRPL CMP 147.61 SL 120.00 TGT 180.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 7th Oct 2025

Dilip Buildcon:

Dilip Buildcon Limited through DBL-APMPL (JV) (DBL -74% & APMPL 26%) has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) for “Development of a 100 MW Grid-Connected Ground-Mounted Solar PV Power Project under Captive Mode to supply power to Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam for 25 years from the date of commissioning (the Project). The broad consideration of the order stands at 100 MW @ Power Supply Rate of Rs 2.09 per unit with Non DCR Panels.

KRN Heat Exchanger:

The Board of Directors of KRN HVAC Products Pvt Ltd, (“KRN HVAC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company approved the signing of a Business Transfer Agreement (“BTA”) with Sphere Refrigeration Systems Private Ltd (“SRSPL”) under which KRN HVAC will acquire the business of the Bus Air-Conditioning division carried out by SRSPL.

Post this and after signing of the BTA, the business of the Bus Air-Conditioning division so far carried out by SRSPL will be transferred to and carried out by KRN HVAC. This business acquisition is expected to enhance revenues and profitability.

LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree announced that it has entered a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company. This partnership builds on a long-standing partnership and represents LTIMindtree’s largest strategic deal to date.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will play a role in the company's digital transformation efforts to streamline operations and modernize delivery models, incorporating automation, process optimization, and vendor consolidation to deliver greater efficiency and support service quality.

Brigade Enterprises:

The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for upcoming premium residential projects in West Chennai. The development is spread across 6.6 acres land parcel. The estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project is Rs 1,000 crore and it is poised to deliver a premium residential project that caters to the city’s evolving urban aspirations. Strategically situated on a major arterial corridor, the site offers seamless connectivity to Chennai’s industrial and peripheral business districts, making it ideal for an integrated, future-ready community.

Zydus Lifesciences:

Zydus Lifesciences has received NOC (Notice of Compliance) from Health Canada for generic Liothyronine tablets 5 mcg and 25 mcg. Liothyronine tablets, a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone T3 (triiodothyronine), are primarily indicated for treating hypothyroidism. ZDS- Liothyronine tablets will be manufactured at Zydus’ plant in Ahmedabad SEZ. Liothyronine tablets had annual sales of 10.9 mn CAD (Canadian Dollars) in Canada (IQVIA MAT June 2025).