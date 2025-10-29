Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 29, 2025

File Image |

Nifty opened flattish but soared higher above 26k marks in the first tick. It failed to hold 26050 zones and slipped lower to 25800 zones. It showcased classic expiry day volatility as resistance stacked near 26000 zone but support has been intact at lower levels. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and has started to form higher highs from the last two sessions. Now it has to hold above 25900 zones for an up move towards 26100 then 26277 zones while supports can be seen at 25800 then 25700 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 26500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25400 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 26200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25400 then 26000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25500 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25700 to 26200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a negative note and witnessed volatile swings throughout the day. The index moved on both sides as tug of war was seen between the bulls and bears. However, with the broader trend remaining positive, the index continued to respect its key support zone near 84200 zone. In the final hour of the session, notable buying interest emerged, helping the index recover from lower levels. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with wicks on both sides, indicating that supports are intact and dips are still being bought into. Now it has to hold above 84400 zones for an up move towards 85000 then 85300 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 84400 then 84200 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 58000 zones and extended the momentum towards 58300 zones in the initial hour of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and drifted sharply lower towards 57700 levels in the first half of the session. Later some recovery was seen from lower levels but it remained highly volatile in wider range of 400 points between 57800 to 58200 zones. It formed a small bullish candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones and hovering above its 10 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 58000 zones for an up move towards 58577 marks then new life high territory towards 58750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 58000 then 57750 levels.

File Image |

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.30% at 25934 levels. Positive setup seen in Jindal Steel, Indus Tower, UPL, Indian Bank, SBI Life, Larus Lab, PNB, IIFL Finance, Tata Steel and AU Bank while weakness in Torrent power, Hindustan Zinc, Trent, Exide Industries, Divis Lab, IREDA, PGEL, Supreme Industries, TECHM and Power Grid

HDFCLIFE - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has taken multiple support at around 730 odd levels and has bounced back from levels as seen via trendline. In the past few sessions we have seen stock taking support at those levels reflecting accumulation happening. Though it trades below 40 and 100 EMA levels on the daily chart but has managed to close above 200-EMA levels on the daily chart showing strong momentum. This is supported by positive RSI divergence visible reflecting bullish signals.

File Image |

BUY HDFCLIFE CMP 747.00 SL 735.05 TGT 760.15

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 29th Oct 2025

DB Realty:

The company has informed exchanges that it has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries; Blue Crest Erectors Pvt Ltd (BCEPL) and Blue Crest Properties Ltd (BCPPL) to carry on real estate and construction business. Both the companies were incorporated on 28th Oct’25 and are yet to commence business.

HUDCO:

HUDCO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIMC) to technically collaborate by undertaking exchanges and joint activities in the fields of training, education, research, and capacity building in the shared fields of interest and expertise. It also aims to undertake Certificate Courses, Consultancy, Fee-based projects and services.

Aeroflex Industries:

Aeroflex Industries delivered the highest ever quarterly performance on all parameters, continuing its journey of consistent growth and operational excellence. Both revenue and EBITDA have improved on a YoY and QoQ basis, reflecting the resilience of business and the collective efforts of our team. It also delivered a strong Cash PAT of Rs 20.33 crore, registering a 26% YoY and 55% QoQ growth, reflecting efficient cash generation.

ArisInfra:

Arisinfra Solutions, through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd, has formed strategic partnerships with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru-based Amogaya Projects to expand its integrated model across material supply and value-added services.

The collaboration with Transcon marks Arisinfra’s shift into a full-stack real estate solutions platform covering strategic planning, financial engineering, and project execution. This follows an earlier Rs 340 crore materials engagement between the two companies. The partnership recently achieved a key milestone with the successful completion and OC for 1.58 lakh sq. ft. of commercial space at Transcon Ramdev Plaza.

Exide Industries:

Exide Industries has invested Rs 65 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd ('EESL'), on rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made in EESL stands at Rs 3,947.23 crore.

ESSL is in the process of setting up a green field plant at Bengaluru for manufacturing & selling lithium-ion battery cells, modules and pack business. The equity invested in ESSL on right basis is to fund the above green field project and meet its various funding requirements.