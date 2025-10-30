 US Federal Reserve’s Decision To Cut Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points A Signal For RBI To Follow Suit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Federal Reserve’s Decision To Cut Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points A Signal For RBI To Follow Suit

US Federal Reserve’s Decision To Cut Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points A Signal For RBI To Follow Suit

The shutdown has forced agencies like the Bureau of Labour Statistics to halt the publication of crucial indicators such as employment and inflation figures, leaving policymakers with limited visibility on the economy’s performance.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points has sent a clear signal for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in early December, according to market experts on Thursday.

They believe the Fed’s move, which brings the benchmark rate down to a range of 3.75–4.00 per cent, strengthens the case for a similar action by the RBI to support growth and ensure effective transmission of earlier rate cuts. The rate reduction, the second this year, comes as the US government shutdown has clouded the economic outlook by disrupting key data releases.

Read Also
RBI's Gold Reserve Hikes 25.45 To 880 Metric Tonnes In The Last 12 Months
article-image

The shutdown has forced agencies like the Bureau of Labour Statistics to halt the publication of crucial indicators such as employment and inflation figures, leaving policymakers with limited visibility on the economy’s performance. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the decision was taken amid “considerable uncertainty,” but made it clear that another cut in December was “not a done deal.”

Reacting to the development, Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds.com, said the move effectively gives the RBI a green light to lower its policy rate in the upcoming MPC meeting. “The US Fed cut benchmark overnight rates by 25bps as expected. However, Governor Powell very distinctively highlighted that any further cuts in the December meeting are not a done deal. This is a clear green light for RBI to cut the repo rate in its next meeting in early December,” Goenka said.

FPJ Shorts
Enrique Iglesias Catches Fan's Phone Mid-Performance In Mumbai & Records Surprise Video In Viral Clip | WATCH
Enrique Iglesias Catches Fan's Phone Mid-Performance In Mumbai & Records Surprise Video In Viral Clip | WATCH
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Review: 'Pathetic Management', 'Didn't Sing Songs For Real'; Netizens Left Upset
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Review: 'Pathetic Management', 'Didn't Sing Songs For Real'; Netizens Left Upset
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited Economic Data
US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited Economic Data
Read Also
Dia Vikas Capital Cannot Acquire More Than 5% Stake In ESAF Small Finance Bank: RBI
article-image

He added that the RBI’s last policy was a “dovish pause” and that the time is now right for another cut to ensure proper transmission across the banking sector. “For proper transmission of earlier rate cuts to come through, a flatter and lower long-end yield curve is required. With the US cutting rates, we expect RBI to move in the same direction, and long-end government bonds look attractive,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s policy move also influenced global commodities. Manav Modi, Analyst – Precious Metals at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said gold prices weakened after a brief recovery earlier this week as the dollar index and US bond yields rose following the rate cut.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited...

US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited...

Groww's Parent Company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Targeting...

Groww's Parent Company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Targeting...

Fed Meeting: Second Rate Cut Of The Year Announced, Benchmark Rates Lowered By 0.25%

Fed Meeting: Second Rate Cut Of The Year Announced, Benchmark Rates Lowered By 0.25%

Rupee Falls 21 Paise To 88.43 Against US Dollar, American Currency Drags After Fed Chairman Jerome...

Rupee Falls 21 Paise To 88.43 Against US Dollar, American Currency Drags After Fed Chairman Jerome...

Sensex Declines 228 Points, Nifty 81, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Ineffective

Sensex Declines 228 Points, Nifty 81, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Ineffective