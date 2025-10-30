 Quick-Service Platform Snabbit Raises $30 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Bertelsmann India Investments
Quick-Service Platform Snabbit Raises $30 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Bertelsmann India Investments

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to launch new micro-markets and expand into other high-frequency service categories, including cooks, child care, and elderly care.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Snabbit, a quick-service platform for on-demand home services, on Thursday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 265 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, alongside participation from existing investors Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

This marks Snabbit's third fundraiser in just nine months, bringing the total capital raised since its 2024 launch to USD 55 million.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

