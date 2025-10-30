Quick-Service Platform Snabbit Raises $30 Million In Series C Funding Round Led By Bertelsmann India Investments

File Image |

New Delhi: Snabbit, a quick-service platform for on-demand home services, on Thursday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 265 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, alongside participation from existing investors Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

This marks Snabbit's third fundraiser in just nine months, bringing the total capital raised since its 2024 launch to USD 55 million.The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to launch new micro-markets and expand into other high-frequency service categories, including cooks, child care, and elderly care.

"In less than five months, we've scaled from under 1,000 to over 10,000 jobs a day, powered by a 100 per cent women-led fleet of 5,000 Experts who are redefining dignity and inclusion for a workforce long overlooked," Snabbit Founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal said.

Snabbit offers a hyperlocal network of trained experts for quick home chores --cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and kitchen prep -- services booked by the hour and delivered within minutes.Earlier this month, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to Bengaluru.

