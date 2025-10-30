 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Official Visit To Bhutan To Further Deepen Economic & Developmental Cooperation
The visit of the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, is slated from October 30-November 2, according to an official statement.

October 30, 2025
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Bhutan to further deepen economic and developmental cooperation between the neighbouring countries. The visit of the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, is slated from October 30-November 2, according to an official statement. The visit underscores India’s enduring partnership with Bhutan, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared commitment to progress and prosperity in the region, it added.

Finance Minister is scheduled to call on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. She will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Bhutan Finance Minister Lekey Dorji to discuss avenues for further strengthening India-Bhutan economic and financial cooperation.

FM Sitharaman will begin her official tour with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, according to the statement. She will visit and observe several key projects being implemented with support of the Government of India.

These include the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery and Punakha Dzong. Sitharaman will attend presentations on key developmental initiatives, including the energy sector of Bhutan by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC); Bhutan’s 21st Century Economic Roadmap; Banking/Financial sector in Bhutan by Druk PNB and the Bank of Bhutan; and The Gelephu Mindfulness City project The Finance Minister will also visit the Cottage and Small Industries (CSI) Market, where she will witness a transaction using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), reflecting the growing digital and financial connectivity between the two nations.

According to the official statement, Sitharaman will visit the Punakha Dzong -- Bhutan’s second-oldest and second-largest dzong. On the way to the Punakha Dzong, she will also interact with Bhutanese farmers to understand their agricultural practices, challenges, and opportunities.

