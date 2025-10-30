 Bank Holiday Alert In Gujarat On October 31, Here’s The Special Reason Behind The Closure
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Holiday Alert In Gujarat On October 31, Here’s The Special Reason Behind The Closure

Bank Holiday Alert In Gujarat On October 31, Here’s The Special Reason Behind The Closure

Banks in Gujarat will remain closed on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day. Digital banking services, however, will function normally.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Why banks will be closed on 31st October In Gujarat? |

Ahmedabad: After a festive October filled with holidays for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, one more bank holiday awaits residents of Gujarat. On Thursday, October 31, banks across the state will remain closed, while in other parts of India, banking operations will continue as usual.

Customers in Gujarat planning to visit their bank for cheque deposits, draft preparation, or other counter services should note that no physical banking work will take place tomorrow.

Read Also
Bank Holidays In November 2025: Banks To Remain Shut 9–10 Days In November, Check The Full List...
article-image

Why the Holiday? The Legacy of the Iron Man of India

The closure has been announced to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrated nationwide as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel played a key role in uniting 562 princely states after India’s independence — earning him the title of the “Iron Man of India.”

FPJ Shorts
Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA Grounds
Attending Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Tonight? Here's Where To Stand For The Best View At MMRDA Grounds
'Rahul Gandhi Did Not Disrespect Chhath Puja': Rashid Alvi Defends Congress leader's Yamuna Remarks
'Rahul Gandhi Did Not Disrespect Chhath Puja': Rashid Alvi Defends Congress leader's Yamuna Remarks
Attention Mumbaikars! Bhandup-Sonapur Junction To Remain Closed On November 1 & 2 Due To Metro Line 4 Work | Know Diversion Routes Here
Attention Mumbaikars! Bhandup-Sonapur Junction To Remain Closed On November 1 & 2 Due To Metro Line 4 Work | Know Diversion Routes Here
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Eight Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bahraich; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Relief Operations
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Eight Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bahraich; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Relief Operations

While the day holds national significance, Gujarat—Patel’s home state—observes a state-specific bank holiday in his honor. Across India, various programs and parades will be held to celebrate his contribution to the nation’s unity, but banks outside Gujarat will remain open for normal business.

Read Also
Maharashtra School Bus Operators To Halt Services On November 19, 20 For Election Duty; Schools May...
article-image

Digital Banking to the Rescue

Even though bank branches will be closed, digital banking services will operate without interruption. Customers can continue transactions through NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI, and internet or mobile banking platforms. ATMs will remain functional, ensuring access to cash and other essential services.

So, while physical counters will be closed on October 31, banking services in the digital realm remain active, allowing customers to manage transactions seamlessly from home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Travelers Will Soon Be Able To Make UPI Payments In Malaysia: Razorpay

Indian Travelers Will Soon Be Able To Make UPI Payments In Malaysia: Razorpay

US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing...

US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing...

America-China Deal, Trump-Xi Summit Concludes With Major Moves On Fentanyl, Rare Earths, & Trade...

America-China Deal, Trump-Xi Summit Concludes With Major Moves On Fentanyl, Rare Earths, & Trade...

Hyundai Motor's Third-Quarter Net Profit Falls 20.5%, Hit By Newly Imposed US Import Tariffs

Hyundai Motor's Third-Quarter Net Profit Falls 20.5%, Hit By Newly Imposed US Import Tariffs

Trump–Xi Summit In Busan Raises Global Eyebrows, Five Critical Decisions Could Change The Future...

Trump–Xi Summit In Busan Raises Global Eyebrows, Five Critical Decisions Could Change The Future...