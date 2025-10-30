Bank Holiday Alert In Gujarat On October 31, Here’s The Special Reason Behind The Closure

Why banks will be closed on 31st October In Gujarat? |

Ahmedabad: After a festive October filled with holidays for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, one more bank holiday awaits residents of Gujarat. On Thursday, October 31, banks across the state will remain closed, while in other parts of India, banking operations will continue as usual.

Customers in Gujarat planning to visit their bank for cheque deposits, draft preparation, or other counter services should note that no physical banking work will take place tomorrow.

Why the Holiday? The Legacy of the Iron Man of India

The closure has been announced to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrated nationwide as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel played a key role in uniting 562 princely states after India’s independence — earning him the title of the “Iron Man of India.”

While the day holds national significance, Gujarat—Patel’s home state—observes a state-specific bank holiday in his honor. Across India, various programs and parades will be held to celebrate his contribution to the nation’s unity, but banks outside Gujarat will remain open for normal business.

Digital Banking to the Rescue

Even though bank branches will be closed, digital banking services will operate without interruption. Customers can continue transactions through NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI, and internet or mobile banking platforms. ATMs will remain functional, ensuring access to cash and other essential services.

So, while physical counters will be closed on October 31, banking services in the digital realm remain active, allowing customers to manage transactions seamlessly from home.