Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 28, 2025

File Image |

Nifty opened positive and buying emerged to stretch the index to 26000 marks in the first half of the session. It witnessed minor profit booking but again picked up momentum from 25900 zones in the last hour and closed with gains of around 170 points. Bulls reattempted at support levels and the index floated above the support levels. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and recouped all the losses of the previous session. Now it has to hold above 25900 zones for an up move towards 26100 then 26277 zones while supports can be seen at 25800 then 25700 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call Ol is at 26000 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put Ol is at 25900 then 25800 strike. Call writing is seen at 26050 then 26100 strike while Put writing is seen at 25900 then 26000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25600 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25800 to 26300 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and sharply moved higher during the first half of the session. In the latter part of the day, the index traded sideways within a narrow range of 300 points. On the daily chart it formed a bullish candle with longer upper shadow suggesting buying interest is intact near support levels but with capped upside. Despite mild profit booking, the index managed to close the session with gains of around 570 points. Now it has to hold above 84500 zones for an up move towards 85000 then 85300 zones while on the downside support are shifting higher at 84500 then 84300 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note near 57800 zones and extended the momentum towards 58200 levels in the first half of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 58000 to 58200 zones for latter part of the session with overall positive bias. It formed an Inside Bar pattern on daily scale but buying interest is visible at lower levels and it is holding well above its 10 DEMA. Now it has til hold above 58000 zones for an up move towards 58250 then 58577 zones while on the downside support is seen at 57750 then 57500 levels.

File Image |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.86% at 26036 levels. Positive setup seen in PB Fintech, Bank Of India, Indus Tower, BPCL, Ashok Leyland, IOC, SBI Life, MCX, IIFL Finance and Grasim while weakness in SBI Card, Britannia, Mannapuram Finance, Exide Industries, Divis Lab, Kotak Bank, PGEL, Supreme Industries, SRF and Astral.

ETERNAL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has taken multiple support at around 320 odd levels and has bounced back from levels as seen via trendline. The stock has currently formed a similar kind of pattern and thus we expect upside movement. Interestingly it has closed above its 40-EMA levels of 330 on daily charts signalling strength in near term. This is supported by positive RSI divergence visible reflecting bullish signals.

File Image |

BUY ETERNAL CMP 333.70 SL 320.70 TGT 355.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 28th Oct 2025

Tata Chemicals:

Tata Chemicals Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML), has won a legal case against the County Government of Kajiado, Kenya. The Nairobi Court of Appeal, in its order ruled that the Rs 783 crore (KSh 11.84 billion) land revenue demand was arbitrary and illegal.

The court held that TCML is not liable to pay the arrears without a transparent framework for determining land rates. The company had earlier disclosed this litigation in August 2023, and the amount was reflected as a contingent liability. Following the ruling, Tata Chemicals will review the accounting treatment based on legal advice.

SAMHI Hotels:

SAMHI Hotels announced that it has received formal confirmation from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) granting an extension to the development timeline for its marquee hotel project in Navi Mumbai.

This approval clears the path for SAMHI to commence development of a landmark, dual-branded hotel comprising ~700 rooms near the Navi Mumbai International Airport and DY Patil Stadium, with Phase 1 development planned at ~400 rooms.

Hindustan Petroleum:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) had sourced 54.6 MT of crude oil from the B-80 Mumbai Offshore oilfield of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOECL), for processing at its Mumbai Refinery through auction on 25th Aug 2025. A part of the said crude oil received subsequently was processed in October 2025 and found to be causing operational issues including corrosion in downstream units, yielding suboptimal outputs and turned down production.

Potential reasons are the very high salt and chloride content in the crude oil, which are beyond contractual terms of Crude Offtake Sales Agreement with Supplier. Matter has been taken up with the supplier and claims and damages in line with the contractual terms would be pursued.

Raymond:

Raymond continued its growth momentum, delivering a healthy performance with Total Income of Rs 564 crore, reflecting a 10% YoY increase. Raymond delivered an EBITDA of Rs 79 crore with an EBITDA margin of 14.1% in Q2FY26. The strong financial performance was driven by the Aerospace & Defence and Precision Technology & Auto Components segments, reflecting a major positive shift in the Indian supply chain.

Indian suppliers are successfully moving up the value chain from simple assemblies to producing highly complex precision machined components and subsystems, leading to a surge in order intake for both Tier-1 and Tier-2 vendors for export business.

IOL Chemicals:

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health Care (EDQM) has issued a Certificate of Suitability for Company’s API product “Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate” on 27th October 2025. Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate is an oral antidiabetic medication used to control high blood sugar levels.