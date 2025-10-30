Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Reports 15.6% Increase In Net Profit To ₹3,926.09 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a 15.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore for the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,395.29 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Reports Strong H1 FY'26 Growth: Order Book Hits ₹667K Cr 🚀 | MCap 5,43,578.47 Cr



- Order Inflow: ₹210,237 crore in H1 FY'26 (39% y-o-y growth); Q2 orders at ₹115,784 crore (45% y-o-y).

- Order Book: ₹667,047 crore as of Sep 2025, up 15% from Mar 2025; 49% international… pic.twitter.com/8u5pbWPRR4 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) October 29, 2025

The consolidated revenue from operations in the July-September period rose 10 per cent to Rs 67,983.53 crore, over Rs 61,554.58 crore in FY25, the filing said.The company said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,10,237 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent for the half-year ended September 30, 2025. International orders at Rs 1,24,236 crore during the half-year constituted 59 per cent of the total orders.

Speaking to reporters in a post-earnings conference call, company's President and Wholetime Director and R Shankar Raman said L&T will complete the Hyderabad metro stake divestment somewhere between the current quarter and the next quarter."As far as this transaction is concerned...we have communicated to the exchange and to the markets that we are in detailed discussions with the government on the modality of the divestment.

"We do believe that there will be some time lapse between various documentation that we might have to do to exit and complete the transaction. So, I guess it will be somewhere between the current quarter and the next quarter that this transaction will be consummated. The earlier the better, but we are not the only party that can influence the timeline," he said.

At present, the company is well-positioned to exceed its order inflow guidance for the current financial year."Beginning of the year guidance was put out, and the guidance...we said 10 per cent growth in order inflow...we are well positioned to exceed the guidance that we have given," he said.In a statement, the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, L&T has reported a well-rounded financial performance across all parameters.

"The consistent execution across a diverse portfolio highlights our strength in effectively navigating local/global challenges. We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects," he said.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

